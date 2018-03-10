Hamed bin Zayed attends ISA conference official dinner in New Delhi

Sheikh Hamed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President, Venkaiah Naidu, and Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

The Indian President, Vice President and Prime Minister reciprocated the greetings and expressed their wishes of further progress and prosperity to the UAE.

Sheikh Hamed is heading the UAE's delegation to the founding conference of the ISA.

He was accompanied during dinner by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, and Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al-Banna, the UAE Ambassador to India.