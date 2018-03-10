Hamdan bin Rashid receives Turkmen Deputy PM

Sheikh Hamdan welcomed Babayev and his accompanying delegation and discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance co-operation between the two friendly countries.

The meeting also touched on the potential for investment partnerships between the governments of Dubai and Turkmenistan, particularly in the oil and gas domains.

Sheikh Hamdan referred to the level of co-operation between Dragon Oil, which he chairs, and the Government of Turkmenistan, and the mutual interest to develop that co-operation into a strategic partnership for oil and gas production in Turkmenistan.

The meeting was attended by Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Deputy Chairman of Dragon Oil, and a number of company officials.

It was also attended by Hassan Abdullah Al Adhab, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, and Serdarmammet Garadjayev, Turkmen Ambassador to the UAE.