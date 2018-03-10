Hamed bin Zayed receives Indian Oil minister

  Saturday 10, March 2018 in 7:38 PM
  • Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, has received Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at his residence in New Delhi.
The two sides discussed cooperation and ways to enhance ties in the best interest of the two countries in the light of the two countries' efforts to develop their strategic ties. 
 
They also tackled a number of issues related to oil, gas, energy and methods to boost strategic co-operation between the UAE and India in this regard for the benefit of the two friendly peoples. 
 
Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Dr. Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al-Banna, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of India, and a number of Indian officials, attended the meeting.