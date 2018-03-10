"ESMA": ‘Child restraint’ regulation comes into force and an "ECAS" mark is mandatory

ESMA has started to conduct awareness campaigns for traders and suppliers by the Department of Conformity Affairs, starting from the beginning of this month, which will be mandatory, Abdullah Al Maeeni, Director General of (ESMA), said.

Stabilised child restraint products in vehicles will not be allowed to be sold in the UAE markets unless there is a matching certificate stating that the seat complies with UAE standards, which are in line with international best practices and experiences in this regard. He added.

On Sunday, the UAE will celebrate the Gulf Traffic Week. The children's seats in vehicles are one of the most prominent technical regulations that serve this target, especially regarding the general safety of individuals traveling on board vehicles, if they are children. He said.

In July last year, the UAE cabinet issued the resolution No. 27 of 2017, and entered into force in early March, which All merchants and suppliers need to obtain a certificate of conformity with the ESMA before introducing new products in the markets for sale.

Safe products

The aim of this decision is to provide safe and conforming products to the international standards, and to achieve these products for the purpose of, considers safety, and therefore the companies have an obligation to use the models approved by the UAE cabinet. Until the registration of the product, and provide the necessary documents that prove the compatibility of the product with all the requirements of the ministerial decision.

One of the most important requirements is to provide traders with signs and explanatory data in Arabic and English on the product and to attach instructions manuals and instructions for use with each product during the stages of its introduction. He added.

The new regulation concerned the installation and maintenance standards. Side, provided for in the International Technical Regulations.

The new regulation is in line with the strategic objectives of ESMA in terms of ensuring the products of the Authority's mandatory programs in the field of safety and public health protection. It also contributes to raising the quality of the products traded in the country markets and strengthens the national economy in the industrial and commercial sectors.

The authority will put in place monitoring programs and market surveys for these products in coordination with the concerned regulatory authorities at the local level in each emirate, in conjunction with the beginning of the mandatory application of ESMA.

Awareness campaigns

ESMA has implemented two public awareness campaigns for the in the UAE regulation for child restraints in vehicles, one at Dubai Festival City, which lasted three days to ensure awareness among large families members, especially during the holidays.

Second one is cooperated with the Child Safety Campaign of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs in the Emirate of Sharjah to raise awareness of the best practices and safety standards for children traveling on board vehicles, and that it contributes to improving the quality of life and reducing the incidence of child injuries in traffic accidents at the state level.