Launched under the patronage of Fathy Afana, AFO Goodwill Ambassador and CEO of Fathy Afana Humanitarian Organisation, the initiative included distribution of food baskets, school bags and wheelchairs.

Jamal Al Bah, Chairman of AFO, said, "The Year of Zayed is a great opportunity to inform young generations about the humanitarian legacy of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and to draw lessons from his life achievements while pursuing the building of our nation."