Zayed Housing Programme signs AED310-mn contract for Residential Complex in RAK

The contract involves building and mainteance of 240 houses. The contractor began site preparation this month and construction work will commence in the third quarter of the year.

Located between the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, the second phase is an extension of the AED330-million first phase, which was launched in March 2016.

The project is part of a fully-integrated and serviced housing city that includes basic services including schools, hospitals, mosques, internal road network, sports and entertainment facilities.