Zayed Housing Programme signs AED310-mn contract for Residential Complex in RAK

  • Saturday 10, March 2018 in 5:33 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, has signed a AED310-million contract with Aswar Engineering & General Contracting Company for construction and maintenance of the Bateen Al Samar Residential Complex (Phase 2) in Ras Al Khaimah.
The contract involves building and mainteance of 240 houses. The contractor began site preparation this month and construction work will commence in the third quarter of the year.
 
Located between the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, the second phase is an extension of the AED330-million first phase, which was launched in March 2016.
 
The project is part of a fully-integrated and serviced housing city that includes basic services including schools, hospitals, mosques, internal road network, sports and entertainment facilities.   