Shamma Al Mazrui among 7 young women 'changing the world'

The list comes in conjunction with this year's International Women's day, centred around the theme #PressforProgress, which urges women of all generations to use their voices to make a difference. It includes a number of young female leaders "leading national and international conversations about some of the world's most critical issues".

The Minister of State for Youth Affairs was also recently listed in the 2018 Forbes Middle East 'Arab 30 under 30', which recognises a dynamic mix of social entrepreneurs, artists, celebrities and intellectuals that are of Arab origin.

Shamma Al Mazrui is the world's youngest minister. She holds a bachelor's degree from New York University Abu Dhabi and a master's in public policy from the University of Oxford, which she attended as the UAE's first Rhodes Scholar.