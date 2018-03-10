UAE to hold five-day Journey of Happiness

The Journey's activities will be available to attend by all from 4pm to 10pm at Dubai Design District, and will conclude with a wide community participation on Tuesday evening.

The second Journey of Happiness is inspired by the legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and will focus on his values, which have been adopted since the founding of the UAE. The Journey in this phase aims to support the UAE's efforts in achieving a better quality of life for the community by establishing happiness and positivity as a way of life and thinking.

The Journey of Happiness kicks off with an opening carnival on Thursday, March 15 at 5:00 pm at Future Street in City Walk in Dubai, with the participation of more than 2000 people from 200 nationalities living in the UAE.

The main National Happiness and Positivity programme will held at Dubai Design District from March 16 to 20, with activities run by scientists, speakers and specialists in the happiness field from the UAE, the wider Middle East and the world.

The Journey of Happiness focuses on five themes: Mental Health, Physical Health, Emotional Health, Food, and Arts. The events include a series of unique experiences that will enable the visitors to Dubai Design District to test practical and fun applications of concepts, principles and theories in the field of happiness science and quality of life.