Dar Al Ber sponsors 4,984 orphans in 2017

This makes the total number of orphans sponsored by the Dubai-based Society exceed 30,000, said Hashem Al Hashemi, Acting Executive Director of Dar Al Ber Society.

"Orphans sponsored in 2017 included some in eight Arab countries, spanning Lebanon, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Egypt, Palestine, Mauritania, and the UAE," he explained, adding that orphans were also sponsored across 11 African countries, including Togo, Mali, Senegal, Burundi, Uganda, Niger, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Ghana, and Tanzania. Orphans in India, China and the Philippines also received sponsorship support from Dar Al Ber.

Al Hashemi said the Society gives special attention to orphans as part of its regular programmes, activities and initiatives in pursuance to the teachings of Islam, and in line with the policy, vision and directives of the UAE leadership.