ERC to build solar water pump system in Al Safal, Yemen

  • Saturday 10, March 2018 in 2:13 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The Emirates Red Crescent, ERC, has signed an agreement to establish an integrated solar-operated water pump unit in Al Safal, in the Shabwa Governorate of Yemen. This latest project will help some 2,000 individuals benefit from easy access to clean water.
According to Mohamed Saif Al Muheiri, Head of the ERC Team in Shabwa, the water pump project is part of the aid authority's initiatives to help develop and re-build infrastructure as part of its efforts to restore normalcy in liberated regions of Yemen. "Such projects lie within our well thought-out strategy to meet the needs of Yemeni society, and to ease their suffering," he added.
 
Nasser Ba'oum, Director of the Countryside Water Authority in Shabwa, praised the efforts made by the ERC and the UAE's generous support to help develop water and other infrastructure projects in Yemen.