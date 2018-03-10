ERC to build solar water pump system in Al Safal, Yemen

According to Mohamed Saif Al Muheiri, Head of the ERC Team in Shabwa, the water pump project is part of the aid authority's initiatives to help develop and re-build infrastructure as part of its efforts to restore normalcy in liberated regions of Yemen. "Such projects lie within our well thought-out strategy to meet the needs of Yemeni society, and to ease their suffering," he added.

Nasser Ba'oum, Director of the Countryside Water Authority in Shabwa, praised the efforts made by the ERC and the UAE's generous support to help develop water and other infrastructure projects in Yemen.