Abdullah bin Zayed meets Rwanda's counterpart

Dr. Eugene Mutimura, Rwanda's Minister of Education, Hon Jean de Dieu Rurangirwa, Rwanda's Minister of Information Technology and Communication, and Olivier Jean Patrick Nduhungirehe, Rwanda's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Cooperation and East African Community, were present.

During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing and developing them for the benefit of the two friendly countries, especially cooperation in the economic, investment and educational fields. They also discussed the latest developments in the region.

Minister Mushikiwabo welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit, emphasising her country's eagerness to strengthen relations with the UAE in various fields.

Sheikh Abdullah, in turn, said that the UAE and Rwanda have special relations, pointing to the UAE's keenness to boost cooperation with Rwanda.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, and Abdullah Mohammed Al Takawi, UAE Non-Resident Ambassador to Rwanda.