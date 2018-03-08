ERC to establish solar water pump system in Shabwa

"The project translates the direction of the UAE leadership to improve the performance of essential service sectors in the recently liberated Yemeni regions," said Mohamed Saif Al Muheiri, Head of ERC Team in Shabwa.

"Such projects lie within our well throught-out strategy to meet the needs of different segments of Yemeni society to assuage their suffering and help bring life back to normal following the coup perpetrated by the Houthi militias against the internationally recognised government of Yemen," he added.

For his part, Nasser Ba'oum, Director of the Countryside Water Authority in Shabwa, praised the efforts made by the UAE's premier humanitarian arm and the country's generous support for water and other infrastructure projects in Yemen.

" Use of solar energy generates considerable savings in terms of money and efforts, as energy spending on fuel, diesel and maintenance accounts for a large part of the general budget, not to mention the difficulty encountered by the inhabitants in obtaining diesel fuel," he said, affirming that use of solar energy will represent a significant turning point in mitigating risks and alleviating the suffering of local residents.