Sheikh Hazza welcomed the Armenian Vice Prime Minister and discussed with him bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation, particularly in economic and investment fields.

Sheikh Hazza also received Hamad Saqr Al Muawda, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Bahrain, who paid a visit at the end of his tenure in the country.

Sheikh Hazza thanked the outgoing ambassador for his contribution to strengthening fraternal ties between the UAE And Bahrain and wished him success in his future assignment.