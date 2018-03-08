Maktoum bin Mohammed chairs Supreme Legislation Committee meeting

The meeting reviewed the SLC’s major achievements of 2017 along with current and future projects aimed at developing legislation in Dubai.

Sheikh Maktoum thanked SLC's General Secretariat staff for their efforts to achieve the objectives of the committee.

Following the meeting, Sheikh Maktoum inaugurated ‘The Museum of Law’, which will showcase legislations issued by the Dubai Ruler and the SLC Chairman. It will also display a record of major milestones in the development of legislative processes in Dubai for the benefit of future generations.

The new museum also exhibit copies of historic legislations and editions of the Official Gazette that have so far been kept at the National Archives.

The SLC Secretary-General praised the continuous support extended by the leadership to the SLC, adding that the committee is committed to the development of legislations to keep pace with current and future requirements in line with the vision of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.