European Parliament delegation reviews UAE’s efforts to support youth, women’s empowerment

The FNC aims, through parliamentary diplomacy, to promote further communication and partnerships with European parliaments, to achieve their common interests, he added.

Al Zaabi made this statement while receiving, at the headquarters of the FNC General Secretariat in Dubai Thursday, a delegation from the European Conservatives and Reformists, ECR, Group of the European Parliament, headed by Geoffrey Van Orden, European Parliament Member and Vice-Chair of the Group, with the attendance of FNC members Salem Obaid Al Shamsi, Naema Abdullah Al Sharhan, Azza Sulaiman and Faisal Hareb Al Dhabahi.

During the meeting, the delegation witnessed a presentation on parliamentary life in the UAE, the nature of the FNC’s work and its constitutional competencies, and the UAE’s accomplishments in parliamentary diplomacy, which it achieved through participating in regional and international parliamentary events, with the aim of keeping pace with the country’s direction and vision, adopting causes related to international security and stability, and strengthening its communication with people and parliaments around the world, to realise the FNC’s parliamentary goals for 2016-2021.

The delegation also reviewed the UAE’s efforts to support youth and women’s empowerment, and to increase their level of appointment in senior positions.

The delegation praised the UAE’s parliamentary experience and its advanced legislation and laws, especially those related to human rights, most notably women’s and children’s rights.

Van Orden highlighted the deep relations between the UAE and the EU, especially on a parliamentary level, while praising the FNC’s international parliamentary efforts to promote world peace and support global human rights, as well as youth and women’s issues.