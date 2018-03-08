Khalifa Al Mansouri heads UAE delegation at World Ocean Summit in Mexico

Held under the patronage of President Enrique Pena Nieto of Mexico, the summit convenes more than 360 global leaders from government, industry, multilateral organisations, the scientific community and civil society for a constructive and solution-focused dialogue to address the ocean’s largest problems and to accelerate the transition to its sustainable use for business.

The Abu Dhabi delegation is headed by Khalifa bin Salem Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, along with senior officials from the Environment Agency, Abu Dhabi Ports.

''Engagement in the WOS as a gold sponsor underlines Abu Dhabi Government's commitment to entrench the position of the blue economy within its local economy by tapping the rich potentials of the emirate's coasts and marine resources,'' Al Mansouri said.

He went on to say that taking part in this summit reflects the fact that the government of Abu Dhabi is keen to enhance the position of the emirate as a hub for sustainable economic and environmental growth through protecting the environment and cementing efforts to support blue economy by virtue of implementing strategic plans that aim at reducing pollution and impact of climate change.

''The core pillar of Abu Dhabi economic development plan rests on development of non-oil sectors and economic sustainability,'' he stated, affirming Abu Dhabi's commitment to environment conservation and supporting efforts aimed at realising the 2016 Abu Dhabi Blue Economy Declaration.

According to Plan Maritime 2030, Abu Dhabi has 760 km of coastline, including 216 islands that provide habitats with rich biodiversity.

''The WOS provides us with a platform to promote Abu Dhabi's role in guiding the global dialogue for adopting the blue economy in the region and enforcing joint action to protect the environment and promote coastal governance and strategies and policies on aquaculture,'' he added.