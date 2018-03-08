Arab Coalition Forces destroy Houthi weapons storage facility

Arab Coalition fighters also targeted Houthi military reinforcements, which was headed towards Al Jarahi Directorate on the Red Sea Coast front, killing and injuring dozens of Iranian-backed militias, resulting in heavy losses.

The legitimate forces have also been able to counter all attempts by the militias to infiltrate liberated areas.

Coalition air-raids continue to be launched in an effort to destroy Houthi military reinforcements and vehicles along the Red Sea Coast, as well as prevent them from infiltrating liberated areas in Yemen.

The UAE Armed Forces continue to provide military and logistical support for land, air and sea operations in support of the brotherly people of Yemen to rid them of the terrorist Iranian plan being implemented through the Houthi militias.

These efforts are in line with the basic humanitarian operations necessary to support the people of Yemen to overcome the current difficult circumstances. The humanitarian efforts focus on providing immediate relief, in addition to reconstruction projects in the liberated areas.

The liberation of the Hayes and the progress northwards being made along the Yemeni Red Sea Coast is a fatal blow to the Iranian coup project in Yemen.