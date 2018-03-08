UAE leadership reassure women empowerment, Lubna Al Qasimi

“Today is a day to stand and appreciate all women worldwide, they have achieved tremendously, from pilots in airlines to Civil Defence. They are soldiers. They are engineers and doctors. They are also in the special service, in terms of security service.” “Women are everywhere. And this is really what is the true story of the UAE. But I have to say that we were there and we have come to this level because we had great men,” said the UAE’s first female minister.

Al Qasimi, mentioned a statement made by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan, saying, “The woman is half of the society; any country which pursues development should not leave her in poverty or illiteracy.”

She expressed thanks to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirate, for his wonderful comments, when he said, "We consider women as key part of the Emirati community, and they are men’s partners in all areas of work. The privileged stature of Emirati women is not a surprise, but it is the crowning of a long journey, which was established by the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who encouraged women and empowered them to practice their rights, alongside men".

She quoted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, when he referred to women as an asset to his people and the country, and the “most precious and highly esteemed are the shapers of heroes and makers of men.”

Al Qasimi praised His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, when he pointed out that the UAE is at the forefront of empowering women to perform their social role, which was established and encouraged by his father Sheikh Zayed.

The world’s 36th most powerful woman, also described Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the ‘Mother of the Nation’, as a shining Role Model to all Women universally, "Sheikha Fatima’s encouragement to our Nation’s daughters is highly praised and noted, she believes in women’s capabilities within the workforce and development next to their male counterparts, not forgetting their role played back at home raising the upcoming generations, women are part of everything,” she said.

She also pointed out that Sheikha Manal bint Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, President of Dubai Women Establishment (DWE), has launched a new initiative back in 2017 called Qudwa, which means role models in Arabic, to create a platform for Emirati women role models including ministers and leaders in fields such as media, technology, health, energy and the environment — in both the public and private sectors, to share their knowledge, skills and experience with other Emirati women for inspirational and professional development purposes.

She concluded her statement addressing all women on this special day to have confidence in themselves and they will achieve their goals. She said, “Believe in yourself, and the doors will open for you, whether it’s here or anywhere else”.

Al Qasimi admires Her Royal Highness Princess Haya bint Al Hussein, wife of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, naming her an optimum image of an Arab woman, wife and a mother.

For his Part, Vice-President Dr. Reyadh Al Mehaideb, Vice-President of Zayed University, said, "We are proud of the achievements UAE women positioned, both locally and internationally.”

On this wonderful occasion, we would like to express our gratitude to Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women's Union, President of the Family Development Foundation, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, for her national initiatives that support and encourage Emirati women, and motivates them to excel across various fields and pursue excellence.

"Since its establishment in 1998, Zayed University has been keen to launch initiatives in the field of promoting Emirati women empowerment and enhancing their leadership roles. Hence, 90 percent female Zayed University students and 57 percent of the total staff in its administrative and faculty.”