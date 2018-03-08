UAE and Ethiopia sign MoU on political consultations

The MoU was signed by Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, Ethiopia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, during the second session of the second UAE-Ethiopian Joint Committee.

Chairing a meeting, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed welcomed the signing of the MoU and underlined the importance of finalising the signing of other agreements between the UAE and Ethiopia, especially in the field of air transport, employment and on the reciprocal visa exemption arrangements between the two countries.

Sheikh Abdullah extended his thanks and appreciation to Dr. Gebeyehu and Ethiopian officials for their warm welcome, conveying the UAE's keenness to continue to develop its bilateral relations with Ethiopia in various fields, including in politics and education.

Dr. Warkinah Jabbayeh welcomed his UAE counterpart and his accompanying delegation, expressing his country's desire to strengthen cooperation relations with the UAE in various fields.

The two Ministers went on to sign the minutes of the second session of the UAE-Ethiopian Joint Committee.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Ghazi Abdullah Salem Al Mehri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Ethiopia, Mohammed Sharaf

Al Hashemi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for Economic and Commercial Affairs, and a number of businessmen from various local and private sectors in the country.