Al Romaithi lauds achievements of UAE women

"By observing the International Women's Day, on 8th March of every year, our visionary leadership underscores its keenness to empower women to play an active role in our march towards development," he said.



He added that in line with the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, "the Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters provides women with the best career opportunities, favourable work environment and prepare them to do all their policing duties and responsibilities properly."



"The UAE put into effect a number of legislations and laws to safeguard the rights of women in the family, healthcare and civil services fields," the Commander-in-Chief of Abu Dhabi Police concluded.