Ethiopian President receives Abdullah bin Zayed

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed conveyed to President Teshome the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for Ethiopia further progress and development. Teshome, in return, extended his greetings and his wishes for the UAE further prosperity.



During the meeting, the two sides reviewed relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries and peoples, and means of strengthening them in various fields.



The Ethiopian President welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit to his country, expressing hope that it will contribute to the development of bilateral relations of cooperation.



Sheikh Abdullah, in turn, conveyed the UAE's keenness to enhance its cooperation with Ethiopia in all fields.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Ghazi Abdullah Salem Al Mehri, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Ethiopia.