225 job opportunities for Emirati job seekers

Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, attended the signing ceremony which brought together Mohammed Saqr Al Nuaimi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Support Services, and Rajiv Dalmia, Chairman of Data Direct Group.



Al Nuaimi said the MoU would be implemented in phases for Secondary School Certificate and bachelor's degree holders who will get jobs in the Group's departments of customer service and sales quality control.



The MoU is the second of its kind as the first was inked with Emirates NBD for employing ten Emirati job seekers.