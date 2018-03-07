Emirati Women are fortunate to have leadership that provides components of success, excellence: Manal bint Mohammed

"Over 47 years, respecting, appreciating and empowering women were rooted in the country’s culture and established by the late father of the nation, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who trusted their abilities and their right to education and work, and realised their key role in building the country. He gave them his support and prepared them to achieve a balance between their family commitments and professional lives. The UAE Constitution also ensures their rights to have an equal footing with men and guarantees equal opportunities," she said on the occasion of the International Women's Day, which is marked on 8th March every year.



"Our celebration of International Women’s Day coincides with the Year of Zayed, when the UAE celebrates the 100 year anniversary of the birth of the Federation’s founder and the creator of its advancement. He was a role model to be followed for granting women support and patronage, which guaranteed their effective role in the UAE’s advancement and success," she added.



Sheikha Manal praised the support, patronage and encouragement of the "Mother of the UAE," Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), for Emirati women, and her ongoing efforts to educate every female and provide opportunities for them, along with men, to occupy all jobs in all sectors.

"Continuing the legacy of Father Zayed, Emirati women now have the unlimited support and encouragement of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. Due to this support, the UAE is now a leading international model of women’s empowerment, excellence, leadership and gender balance, which is reflected by global competitiveness reports, most notably in the index of countries that respect women. It is also a leading country in terms of female literacy, with a rate of 95.8 percent," Sheikha Manal further added.



She highlighted some statistics, which reflect the UAE’s accomplishments in caring about women and their success as they represent 70 percent of university graduates in general and 56 percent of graduates of information technology, engineering and mathematics in the government universities in the country.

This reflects an interest in the specialised fields, and thanks to the country’s encouragement to them they have proved their merit in qualitative fields such as energy, space, aviation and law. They have strengthened their presence in police and military corps, as well as the diplomatic corps of the UAE, in which they occupy 30 percent of the workers’ positions apart from several leadership roles in the government sector.