Emirati women are living in golden era with support of wise leadership: Amal Al Qubaisi

  • Wednesday 07, March 2018 in 8:15 PM
  • Dr. Amal Abdullah Qubaisi, Speaker of FNC
Sharjah24 – WAM: Dr. Amal Abdullah Al Qubaisi, Speaker of the Federal National Council, stressed that Emirati women are living their golden era thanks to the support and care given by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which is a principled approach established by the late founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
In her speech on the occasion of International Women's Day, which is celebrated on 8th March, Dr. Al Qubaisi said that Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan with his sharp vision and wisdom stressed that the development of the homeland cannot be accomplished without the development of all human beings men and women.

She added that the UAE today presents a role model for the world as Emirati women are now able to discharge their national responsibilities in all events to support the march of the country.

She noted that the celebration of International Women's Day that coincides with the "Year of Zayed," is an occasion to acknowledge generations with the role played by the wise leadership in supporting Emirati women and empowering them as well as harnessing all difficulties to disseminate their honourable experience nationwide.