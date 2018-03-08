UAE establishes media office for Yemeni Supreme Relief Committee

Attending the opening as well were Abdul Raqeeb Fatal, Yemeni Minister of Local Administration in Yemen, who is also the Committee Chairman, and Dr. Ibtihaj Al Kamal, Minister of Social Affairs and Labour in Yemen.



Following the opening, Al Khouri discussed with the Yemeni officials a number of relief projects to be carried out in Yemen over the coming period.



The Yemeni officials commended the relief aid plan developed by the UAE and Saudi Arabia for 2018 which is estimated at around US$2.5 billion.

They affirmed that the media centre will represent a launching pad for a powerful media organ to stand up against the crimes perpetrated by the coup perpetrators against Yemeni people.