Nahyan bin Zayed leads National Sports Day march

The march was attended by Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi, Commander-in-Chief of the Abu Dhabi Police, and several senior government officials, sports leaders, athletes, students and recruits of the Ministry of Interior and the Abu Dhabi Police, as well as community members and people of all the nationalities living in the UAE, representing a nation of happiness, tolerance and cultural diversity.

Major General Al Rumaithi stated that the annual National Sports Day, which was launched by the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, is a leading initiative that aims to motivate citizens and residents to strengthen their co-operation and promote the role of the community, sports and social organisations, to encourage participation in sports and national activities. He also praised the support of the wise leadership for sports and for encouraging citizens to practice sports and community activities.

The 3rd National Sports Day witnessed the involvement of 256 government schools and over 200 private schools in Abu Dhabi in its activities, which highlighted the desire of the community to participate in the initiative. It also included various games and sports that targeted all segments of society.