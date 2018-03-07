Jordanian King receives Hamdan bin Rashid

Sheikh Hamdan conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and their wishes for Jordan to achieve more progress and prosperity.

The Jordanian King held a luncheon for Sheikh Hamdan and his accompanying delegation, and was attended by a number of Jordanian officials.

The Deputy Ruler of Dubai arrived in Amman earlier today on a fraternal visit is response to an invitation of King Abdullah. He was received at Queen Alia International Airport by Faisal bin Hussein and Matar Saif Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan.

During the meeting, King Abdullah expressed his country's appreciation to the UAE government and people for its national and humanitarian efforts towards Jordan, which is keen to strengthen the strong ties between the two countries and peoples and build an investment partnership that benefits both sides.