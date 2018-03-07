Mohamed bin Zayed Chairs ADIA Board Meeting

Sharjah24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Wednesday chaired a meeting of the board of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, ADIA.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court and Managing Director of ADIA;  Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Executive Council Member; and other ADIA board members and officials, attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed ADIA’s performance, strategic objectives and important initiatives currently underway across the organisation.

The meeting stressed the continued importance of striving to achieve ADIA's mission of continuous growth, development and high performance, in line with Abu Dhabi's vision of leadership, competitiveness and enhancing the emirate's status and investment position on the global map.