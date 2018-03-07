Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of Shindagha Heritage Project

His Highness was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Chairman of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During the visit, His Highness doubled on the importance of preserving heritage sites, being an important part of Dubai and the UAE’s history that provides a bridge between current and future generations.

"Preserving our heritage and culture are part of our national responsibility," Sheikh Mohammed said. "The Emirati architectural heritage is part of our identity and culture. Future generations have to preserve it so that it remains a testament to the ability of Emiratis to innovate and discover solutions to adapt to their environment. This is clearly shown in the architectural heritage left behind by our forefathers," Sheikh Mohammed added.

Sheikh Mohammed was also accompanied by Chairman of the Board of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority Abdul Rahman Al Owais; Chairman of the Board of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Establishment Mohammed Al Murr; Director General of Dubai Municipality Hussain Nasser Lootah; Director General of Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing Helal Saeed Almarri; Director General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai Khalifa Saeed Suleiman; and Chief Executive Officer of the Engineering Office - The Private Office of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Abdulla Al Habbai.

Sheikh Mohammed was briefed about the progress of the project, which is being developed jointly by Dubai Municipality, Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing and Dubai Culture and Arts Authority. So far, 150 historical buildings have been renovated, including the house of Sheikh Saeed bin Maktoum Al Maktoum. The renovation project is being carried out by Dubai Municipality’s Architectural Heritage Department according to international best practices.

During his visit, Sheikh Mohammed inspected the Heritage Majlis developed by the Engineering Office, which extends over 11,000 square feet.

The project aims to transform the area into a leading culture and heritage centre in the region, dedicated to trade, crafts and the pearling industry; it also aims to boost cultural tourism, which is a key focus in attracting visitors to the emirate. The project will create new cultural and commercial opportunities and ultimately attract 12 million visitors to the historical district by 2020.

The Shindagha Heritage District development project also seeks to create the largest open-air museum in the world which with 23 secondary museums.