Sheikha Fatima announces theme of Emirati Women’s Day 2018

In her speech marking International Women’s Day, which was given on Wednesday on her behalf by Reem Abdullah Al Falasi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, during a seminar at the headquarters of the GWU in Abu Dhabi, Sheikha Fatima said that the goal of Emirati Women’s Day is to highlight the accomplishments of women and honour them for their efforts and perseverance in achieving their goals, which will empower them in all professional and technical sectors and enable them to continue their success with confidence.

She added that the achievements of Emirati women are due to the efforts of the country’s founder and the creator of its advancement, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to support and empower women, as well as those of the wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, who harnessed the capabilities of women and enabled them to reach their potential.

Sheikha Fatima added that due to this vision and wisdom, the UAE was able, over previous decades, to achieve many successes, which benefitted women and the entire community.

"Emirati women have been supported and assisted by the wise leadership and have attained complete equality with men. Gender balance has therefore been achieved in the UAE, and women are present in all technical and professional jobs and in all government and private sectors, and they have proved their merit in advancing the country’s development," she stated.

Sheikha Fatima explained that 8th March of every year is when the United Nations, UN, celebrates the accomplishments of women, which encourages everyone to discuss the co-operation between the UAE’s daughters and their counterparts in other countries, with the aim of exchanging expertise and empowering women in all areas.

Sheikha Fatima highlighted that the UN’s relevant efforts, which have empowered women and supported them in taking on all types of jobs and while contributed to the advancement of their countries, as well as reduced the suffering of women and children in poor countries and those whose people are facing wars and natural disasters.

She called on all countries to co-operate with international organisations to empower women, to achieve their humanitarian goals.

She also highlighted the necessity of spreading the culture of peace and raising future generations on this concept through early education, as well as establishing the values of humanitarian tolerance and peaceful co-existence among the youth and mothers. "I am asking women to use their knowledge to improve their conditions, seize opportunities for all forms of empowerment, and participate in the country’s development," she further said.

She also expressed her appreciation for the role of Emirati women in charity and humanitarian work, and their sacrifices to improve the conditions of the distressed and provide them with relief, as well as their support for women’s issues, literacy, childcare, people of determination and orphans, and in easing the suffering of other women in many regions.

Sheikha Fatima congratulated all women from around the world and every woman in the UAE while expressing her hope that they can all live in safety and have the necessary protection and care for themselves and their children.