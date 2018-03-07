Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution establishing public prosecutor to examine crimes against domestic workers

The Resolution is in line with the strategic priority of the Judicial Department in enhancing the effectiveness and sustainability of judicial processes, ensuring universal access to services for all groups to achieve a fair justice to consolidate the principles of tolerance and human rights via the establishment of an institutional infrastructure to preserve the rights of all society segments in all their social, economic, ethnic and religious components under the umbrella of the rule of law.

Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Acting Under-Secretary of Abu Dhabi Judicial Department, said that the UAE's wise leadership is keen in adopting the principles of human rights within an integrated system at the social, educational and institutional levels, in addition to legislations and laws, to create an institutional infrastructure and a community culture that is compatible with the values of tolerance, compassion and respect for the people of the UAE.

Al Abri pointed out that the announcement of the Resolution came in response to the requirements of implementing Article No. 03 of the Federal Law issued by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on domestic workers, under which he affirmed the protection of this category from any violations against them, such as race, colour, religion, national origin, social origin and ill-treatment or harassing them verbally or physically, or forcing them to engage in human trafficking.