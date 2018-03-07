UAE an oasis of tolerance, pluralism, diversity: Nahyan bin Mubarak

Sheikh Nahyan's remarks came during a speech at the National Defence College graduation ceremony, in the presence of Major General Staff Pilot Rashad Mohammed Salem Al Sa'adi, Commander of the College, and several senior officers and officials.

The Minister for Tolerance highlighted the importance of national security as the cornerstone of community solidarity and strengthening the values of tolerance, love and peace.

He also explained the urgent need for academic curriculums to comply with the Emirati philosophy of tolerance, in light of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses, Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

"Tolerance does not mean removing differences between people, but it means positively addressing these differences. Tolerance is the realisation that diversity and pluralism are among the characteristics of people and are sources of power and productivity in the community," Sheikh Nahyan added.

"Understanding tolerance requires developing our knowledge and exploring various cultures, which will help us correct wrong perceptions and the stereotypes we have about others," he concluded.