UAE Ambassador to Khartoum distributes ERC aid

The aid was distributed in the Khartoum North Geriatric Centre, KNGC, and to some underprivileged sick people in New Omdurman.

Al Junaibi said that this campaign is part of the ERC's unrelenting efforts to provide humanitarian assistances to all the underprivileged social segments in Sudan. "It coincides with the Year of Zayed which highlights the values, wisdom and vision of the late Sheikh Zayed. "These became synonymous with the UAE under the leadership of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan , the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces," Al Junaibi added.

Mubarek Shareef Sati, the KNGC Director-General, expressed his thanks for what he described as "the valuable assistances provided by UAE to the needy people across the world and in Sudan in particular".

Ibrahim Mohammed Osman, FBS Director-General, added, "The UAE, represented by the ERC, occupies a very prominent position in providing humanitarian aid to the needy people in most countries across the globe."