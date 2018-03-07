President of Mali receives Abdullah bin Zayed

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, who is currently on an official visit to the country, was also received by Malian Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Tieman Hubert Coulibaly.

Sheikh Abdullah conveyed to President Keita the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and their wishes for further progress and development for Mali. Keita, in return, extended his greetings, and expressed the hope that there would be further growth in relations between the two nations.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two countries and develop aspects of joint cooperation between them in all fields, especially economic, trade, development and infrastructure. They also highlighted the importance of combating terrorism and extremism, and exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

The President of Mali welcomed Sheikh Abdullah's visit, expressing the hope that it will contribute to the development of bilateral relations of cooperation and friendship and enhance them to serve the common interests of the peoples of the two friendly nations.

Sheikh Abdullah and his Malian counterpart Coulibaly signed two agreements on protecting and encouraging bilateral investments and the avoidance of double taxation on income, as well as a Memorandum of Understanding to establish a joint committee between the UAE and Mali.

The President of Mali and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed also witnessed the signing of an agreement between the Emirates Red Crescent and a local foundation to build a number of 'model' villages in various regions of Mali and a another MoU to provide health and education programmes between the ERC and the Ministry of Health in Mali.

The meeting was attended by Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation and Yousef Saif Al Ali, the UAE's Non-Resident Ambassador to Mali.