Forbes Middle East unveils Arab 30 Under 30 for the first time

The list was compiled with nominations received by Forbes Middle East from young entrepreneurs based in the Arab world, as well as from under-30 leaders with Arab origins featured in the U.S. and European Forbes editions.

To select the top 30, we reviewed the impact they have had in their respective industries, their future prospects, their media coverage and their social media presence. All of them were born in 1988 or later and 19 of them live in the MENA region. They are making their mark across a diverse range of fields, including entertainment, technology, education, healthcare and fashion.

One of the most recognised faces to make the list is 28-year-old Mohammed Assaf, who was awarded a recording contract and acquired millions of adoring fans when he won Arab Idol in 2013. Another high-achiever is the U.A.E.’s new Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, who at 29-years-old is responsible for selecting the latest AI and machine learning tools for the emirates’ smart government services.

Khuloud Al Omian, Editor-in-Chief, Forbes Middle East said, “Our Arab 30 Under 30 are scattered across the world and striving to prove their mettle in countries far from home. And they have made it despite facing constant challenges — one of the nominees, Mostafa Kandil, founder of SWVL, told us that investors did not take his idea seriously because of his age.”