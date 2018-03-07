Workshops at Hajj exhibition continue to inspire creativity in aspiring artists

Organised by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, SZGMC, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, DCT Abu Dhabi, the various sessions drew inspiration from the historical collections and unique artefacts currently on display at the exhibition, providing participants with an insight into the Hajj narrative.



The diverse programme of workshops has been designed to engage a broad spectrum of ages – from as young as five years old – from all segments of society with a view to highlighting the cultural richness of Islamic civilisation and the development of Islamic arts. Through the various activities and public programmes, the exhibition aims to transfer expertise and knowledge, emphasising the cultural values that flourished during the various stages of Islamic civilisation. This works in line with the efforts and initiatives of the SZGMC, as it bolsters its position as a global cultural attraction that millions of people visit each year from different parts of the world.



On 8th March, the Islamic Tiles & Carvings workshop will invite participants aged 13 and above to learn about ancient artefacts from the Islamic civilisation and create two artworks inspired by traditional crafts of the Islamic world; a decorative Islamic tile carved in clay, and a carved printing block designed with a personalised repetitive geometric motif.



The ” Hajj: Memories of a Journey” exhibition celebrates the rich legacy of the spiritual journey of Hajj to the Sacred House of Allah in Makkah, through the display of more than 182 artefacts on loan from a range of institutions, as well as donations of personal Hajj memorabilia.



The exhibition is organised by the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, on the 10th anniversary of its opening, in collaboration with DCT Abu Dhabi. It will remain open to the public until 19th March 2018.