Winners of MoI's Students Innovation Award unveiled

The prominent winning entries were a smart system for evacuation in emergency cases that has the capability of identifying the exact location of fire accidents, including site coordinators and floor, as well as smart security robot for intervention in firefighting, electrocution and first aids providing.



Speaking to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Major Rashid Al Qamzi, Head of the Innovation Section at the MoI's Innovation Centre, highlighted the department's keenness on encouraging students to be creative as well as enhancing the capabilities of the educational institutions in this regards.



He added that the ministry received 275 innovative projects at its second edition, where they have been evaluated and 7 winners have been chosen.



"This award is meant for stimulating university and school students across the country to come up with new scientific solutions for all sectors and the security domain in particular," he said. "The projects we received so far focus on civil defence, security and traffic issues."