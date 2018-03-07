Ministry of Infrastructure Development is the first scoring its innovation IQ

Innovation is one of the pillars in making the UAE Vision 2021 a success, and therefore it is of outmost importance to assess, strengthen and align with the strategic goals and initiatives driving for the fulfilment of the Vision UAE 2021.



Eng. Anwaar Al Shimmari, The Chief Innovation Officer and Director of Design in the Ministry of Infrastructure Development along with the Innovation team held meetings and workshops with the agency and the employees to achieve the goal of this assessment.



On February, the 18th in Sharjah, UAE, and as part of the Innovation Month event, Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi held a meeting with the higher management where the report from Innovation360 Group was presented by Magnus Penker and Saif Amer. Magnus Penker, Founder and CEO of Innovation360 Group, commented that “The Ministry of Infrastructure Development’s score is impressively high and in line with the average of the fastest growing organizations in the world. It is impressive to see how they received the feedback from our assessment and are determined to sharpen up their capabilities, leadership and culture for innovation going for world class”



The assessment and analysis, used to score and provide tangible and executable insights, is conducted using the InnoSurvey – the largest innovation management database in the world enabled with artificial intelligence and the learnings from +6000 organizations in 62 countries.