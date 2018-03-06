Ministry of Climate Change and Environment inaugurates 12th edition of AgraME

Over the next three days, AgraME will host over 260 local and international companies from 44 countries. Visitors can join any of the free-to-attend conference streams, which cover aquaculture and animal health and a specific stream hosted by the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development.



Al Qassimi, who also opened the aquaculture conference on day one, commented, "As you know the demand for food is continually increasing due to population growth, especially in the Middle East and Africa, and we require innovative solutions to meet the demand. The UAE works as a hub by connecting the minds of people from developed and developing countries to take action to overcome these shared challenges.



"AgraME is the perfect example of how the UAE has been connecting people to meet the continuous demand for new products and technologies that will help us achieve this sustainability. Due to its success, it is now one of the longest running exhibitions in the Middle East covering the four key sectors of agriculture, animal health, crop farming and aquaculture. The exhibition has a great importance in relation to food security, overcoming climate change impact and our overexploited natural resources."

AgraME is bringing together several industry-leading companies such as Al Dahra Holdings, Jeenan, Jain Irrigation, Agthia and Massey Ferguson who will all be showcasing the very latest technologies and innovations in the market.



"We have received huge support from both local and overseas businesses, government bodies and associations this year, which has allowed us to deliver an event which highlights products, content and innovation. We have brought together knowledge-sharing from around the globe to help the growth of aquaculture, agriculture and animal health in the Middle East. Our various conference streams form a great platform for learning and networking," said Samantha Bleasby, Exhibition Director for AgraME.

"We are also proud to be able to offer the region’s first CPD-accredited animal health conference, free of charge this year. With expert knowledge from the Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority, Dubai Municipality and key animal health professionals, we bring together the MEA veterinary industry to access high-level content, networking and training opportunities," she added.