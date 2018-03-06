Hazza bin Zayed launches "Morocco in Abu Dhabi" event

The event, which is supported by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, will run until 19th March at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, and is organised by the Ministry of Presidential Affairs. It aims to strengthen and support the historic relations between the UAE and Morocco.



Sheikh Hazza stated that organising the event reflects the deep and historic relations between the two countries and their peoples, under the wise leadership of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty King Mohammed VI.



"These exceptional relations, whose foundations were laid by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the late King Hassan II, created the deep ties between both countries, which are being widened through the values of tolerance and amity, as well as their legacy of benevolence and giving. These ties are also represented by ongoing co-operation in organising joint activities and events, which present the authentic heritage and values of their people," Sheikh Hazza said.

Sheikh Hazza pointed out that the event will showcase the heritage, culture and traditions of Morocco, including its handicrafts, customs and traditions that are passed down through generations to preserve the heritage of the fathers and grandfathers of the Moroccan people.



The event offers visitors a great opportunity to explore Morocco's rich cultural heritage in architecture, music, art and cuisine, in addition to customs, traditions, fashion and the Moroccan Heritage Museum.