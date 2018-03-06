Minister of Climate Change tours AgraME

  • Tuesday 06, March 2018 in 11:07 PM
  • Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment, visited the AgraME exhibition on Tuesday, one of the region’s key agribusiness, aquaculture and animal health trade events, taking place until March 8th at the Dubai World Trade Centre.
Al Zeyoudi engaged with government representatives, key exhibitors and international associations to learn about current trends in the market and look at some of the latest innovations and products within the agriculture and aquaculture sectors.

Over the next three days, AgraME will host over 260 local and international companies from 44 countries. Visitors can join any of the free-to-attend conference streams which cover aquaculture, animal health and a specific stream hosted by the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID) which will cover sector overviews and investment opportunities from across the region.