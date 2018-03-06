Minister of Climate Change tours AgraME

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment

Al Zeyoudi engaged with government representatives, key exhibitors and international associations to learn about current trends in the market and look at some of the latest innovations and products within the agriculture and aquaculture sectors.



Over the next three days, AgraME will host over 260 local and international companies from 44 countries. Visitors can join any of the free-to-attend conference streams which cover aquaculture, animal health and a specific stream hosted by the Arab Authority for Agricultural Investment and Development (AAAID) which will cover sector overviews and investment opportunities from across the region.