U.N. acclaims UAE humanitarian efforts

This came in a meeting representatives of the Federal National Council had Tuesday with a delegation of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), currently on a visit to the country.

The meeting occasioned a review of the efforts made by the FNC at the regional and international levels in support for international humanitarian issues, which have placed the UAE on top of world donor countries in terms of official developmental aid.

Ursula Mueller, Assistant Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Deputy Emergency Relief Coordinator in OCHA, underlined the UAE role in supporting the Office's workings, singling out in this regard the contributions of the International Humanitarian City (IHC), as being one of the key global centres for logistics services.

IHC was founded in 2003 by =the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum through the merger of Dubai Aid City (DAC) and Dubai Humanitarian City (DHC). It is the one and only non-profit, independent, humanitarian free-zone Authority hosting a community of members comprised of UN organisations, international non-governmental organisations, intergovernmental organisations, and commercial companies.

The international official doubled on the importance of continuing the current channels of collaboration with the UAE to provide aid for underprivileged communities all over the world.

Attending the meeting from the FNC were Hamad Ahmed Al Rahoumi, Azza bint Soliman, Mohamed Ahmed Al Yamahi, Salim Al Shehhi, Aliaa Al Jasim, and Ahmed Shabib Al Dhaheri, FCN Secretary General.