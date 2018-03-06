UAE General Consulate in Barcelona launches Sheikh Zayed Library

The library is also to celebrate his achievements and the values he promoted among the Emirati people, on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary and in response to the initiative of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan declaring 2018 as the Year of Zayed.

A memorial plaque carrying the name of Sheikh Zayed was unveiled at the consulate’s headquarters, in the presence of Salem Al Owais, General-Consul of the UAE in Barcelona, and several prominent cultural and academic personalities in the Catalan Region, including Christina Scheppelmann, Artistic Director of the Liceu Opera Barcelona, Manuel Forcano, Director of the Institut Ramon Llull, Dr. Michele Forcada, Head of Arabic and Islamic Studies at the University of Barcelona, and several journalists from the UAE.

During his speech, Al Owais said that the late Sheikh Zayed prioritised education and culture as a means of communication between people and societies while highlighting the key role that the library will have in Barcelona, as the only Arabic library in the Catalan Region, which will serve scholars, specialists and students of the Arabic language and will become a bridge of knowledge.

He thanked the Emirati cultural foundations and authorities that contributed to the library’s content, by supplying it with books and encyclopaedias.