Over 700 UAE citizens to receive AED580 million in housing assistance

The approval is an implementation of the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and his brother, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the monitoring of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

During the meeting, Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme, highlighted the desire of the country’s wise leadership to ensure the stability of Emirati families, by providing them with social cohesion, with housing as the cornerstone.

He added that this desire reflects the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa to achieve housing stability and give citizens a decent life, prosperity and happiness, through providing housing support and creating sustainable residential districts with comprehensive facilities.

The housing support is divided between 579 loans and 191 housing grants.