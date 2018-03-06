Resilient pension sector ensures brighter future for next generations: Hamdan bin Rashid

GPSSA is an integral part of the government and has a resilient investment portfolio that will ensure sustainable benefits for all segments of society under the UAE Federal Law for Pension and Social Security, Sheikh Hamdan said at the GPSSA meeting Tuesday at the Ruler's Court in Dubai, during which he lauded the results of the Investment Report 2017 and the significant efforts being made to ensure best utilisation and development of the GPSSA resources.

"The steady increase in investments buttresses the GPSSA's drive and further ensures a brighter future for next generations of social security and pension beneficiaries in the country," said Sheikh Hamdan, who is also the GPSSA Board Chairman.

For his part, Mohamed Saif Al Hameli, GPSSA Acting Director-General, commended the support given by Sheikh Hamdan to ensure the autonomy of the GPSSA investment workings and to invest with all authorities needed to ensure optimum distribution and diversification of financial resources in a way that helps tap into fresh markets and ultimately increase revenues.