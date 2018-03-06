Ammar Al Nuaimi inaugurates Ajman's International Environment Conference

Organised by the Department of Municipality and Planning, the two-day conference is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman at the Sheikh Zayed Conference and Exhibition Centre at Ajman University.

The event is being attended by many environmental experts and researchers from 49 countries, who will present 205 scientific papers on key environmental issues, including scientific solutions to reduce the impact of climate change in the UAE and the sustainability of government housing in the country, as well as other environmental issues in Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, and Arab countries.

The conference will highlight many important topics, including the sustainable development goals of the United Nations, U.N., reducing the risk of disasters and the health effects of climate change, as well as countering climate change and reducing its impact.

Sheikh Ammar expressed his happiness at Ajman’s leading international position on the list of cities with the cleanest air and environment. Ajman has placed the environment on top of its priorities and aims to have a clean environment, through intensifying its efforts to realise the nation’s goal of occupying a leading international position in terms of the environment, he added.

He also praised the preparations and hard work to organise the conference, which reflect the emirate’s desire to implement the government’s strategy and achieve its goals to meet the requirements of a green economy, by cooperating with the private sector and local environmental agencies while thanking the event’s organisers for their efforts, which aim to showcase the emirate to the world and attract investors with its attractive environmental benefits.

Sheikh Ammar highlighted Ajman’s commitment to develop and apply innovative solutions to protect the environment and ensure the sustainability of its natural resources, through employing the latest technologies and artificial intelligence, as well as encouraging ideological diversity, controlling energy consumption and promoting the use of alternative and renewable sources of energy and water, to create an economy that prioritises the environment and environmental security.

"In Ajman, we are keen to protect the environment from pollution, and everyone has done their part. We are monitoring the technological developments used to protect the environment and drafting legislation that will call for the use of green spaces and reducing pollution caused by industry and modern life" he concluded.