Saif bin Zayed opens ISNR 2018

The mega event will run until 8th March under the theme ‘Because Homeland Security is Everyone’s Concern’.

Reinforcing the UAE’s keenness in enhancing its reputation as a leading incubator for innovation through offering outstanding services to the society, Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan noted that the UAE has become a top global destination for specialised events owing to the sustained support of its visionary leadership. He pointed out that the country is working relentlessly to strengthen its global reputation as an incubator for innovations and benefit communities in various fields.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed his confidence that ISNR Abu Dhabi 2018 will achieve its objectives of enhancing international collaboration and galvanise efforts to serve communities in a fast-paced world where smart technologies and technological innovations are shaping the future. His Highness wished all guests an enjoyable stay in the UAE – their second home – that he called "the land of peace, love, and safety".

At the official opening ceremony, Sheikh Saif bin Zayed witnessed a live demonstration titled ‘The Brave’ that generated high interest at ISNR Abu Dhabi 2018. The Deputy Prime Minister also initiated the UAE Firefighter Challenge 2018. The demonstration reinforces the role of ‘positive citizenship’ in ensuring the safety and security of a nation. It also articulates the overarching vision of the UAE leadership to promote the country’s developmental role and highlights its efforts to provide foreign aid and help the oppressed and needy in the world’s most conflicted areas His Highness toured the exhibition venue and viewed the latest innovations in homeland security, safety and national resilience showcased at the event. During the tour, he interacted with the representatives of several exhibiting entities, and discussed their products and services that leverage state-of-the-art technologies in emergency response, first aid, and search and rescue, among others.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, as well as number of senior government officials, heads of delegations and senior management of exhibiting companies.

Co-organised by the UAE Ministry of Interior and Reed Exhibitions, ISNR Abu Dhabi 2018 features two co-located specialised industry events including Infosecurity Middle East – the regional edition of Infosecurity Europe, and Major Events Safety and Security Summit, ME3S.