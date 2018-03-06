Year of Zayed the pinnacle of Emirati giving: Hamdan bin Zayed

"Even though every day in the UAE is filled with giving and growth, the wise leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has dedicated the Year of Zayed to launch more initiatives that aim to improve the conditions of underprivileged communities and fulfil the aspirations of their people to have the means to a decent life," he said.

In a statement marking the launch of the ERC’s annual report for 2017, on the sidelines of the 15th Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference, DIHAD, Sheikh Hamdan said that the ERC will develop its activities during the Year of Zayed, to help achieve social empowerment and comprehensive development, as well as to be more efficient and active in its humanitarian role and in reaching out to more places witnessing crises, disasters and conflicts.

"There are many factors that have made the ERC a key player in the humanitarian world and a strong supporter of the overall efforts to reduce the effects of crises and disasters. It has launched initiatives that will achieve the required difference, through improving the lives of vulnerable people, easing their suffering, and promoting positivity and happiness among them," he added.

Sheikh Hamdan noted the ERC’s increasing role in confronting the risks that result from crises and reducing their impact on humanity while adding that the report clearly highlights its responsibilities in monitoring the amount of aid it provides throughout the year and the projects it has launched in many countries around the world.

He thanked individuals who have helped launch the ERC’s programmes and activities in all areas, both inside and outside the UAE.

The ERC’s annual report confirmed that the cost of its local and international humanitarian programmes, rescue operations, development projects, rebuilding programmes and orphanages in 2017 reached AED644,900,389, and its programmes and projects inside the UAE are valued at AED130,828,634 while the cost of its projects outside the country reached AED514,071,755, benefitting thousands of families in the UAE and in many countries around the world.