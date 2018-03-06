Al Bowardi tours ISNR 2018

During his tour to the ISNR, one of the world's largest national security exhibitions, Al Bowardi visited a number of international pavilions for local, regional and international companies offering their products and innovations to the internal security sectors such as digital crime management, forensics, artificial intelligence, counterterrorism and disaster management.

He was also briefed on the latest innovations, products, services and technologies in the fields of security solutions for digital transformation, cybersecurity, security of major events, information security, protection of critical infrastructure, internal security, as well as emergency preparedness.

Al Bowardi was accompanied by a number of senior officers and officials from the Ministry of Defence.