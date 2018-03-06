Al Bowardi tours ISNR 2018

Sharjah 24 – WAM: Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, has toured the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience, ISNR 2018, which is organised by the Ministry of Interior and held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, ADNEC, under the theme ‘Because Homeland Security is Everyone’s Concern’.

During his tour to the ISNR, one of the world's largest national security exhibitions, Al Bowardi visited a number of international pavilions for local, regional and international companies offering their products and innovations to the internal security sectors such as digital crime management, forensics, artificial intelligence, counterterrorism and disaster management.

He was also briefed on the latest innovations, products, services and technologies in the fields of security solutions for digital transformation, cybersecurity, security of major events, information security, protection of critical infrastructure, internal security, as well as emergency preparedness.

Al Bowardi was accompanied by a number of senior officers and officials from the Ministry of Defence.