Hazza bin Zayed receives Prince Moulay Rachid

Welcoming Prince Moulay and his delegation, Sheikh Hazza spoke of the deep brotherly relations between the UAE and Morocco. He pointed out that the holding of the ‘Morocco in Abu Dhabi’ event is welcomed by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and is being held under the patronage of the Moroccan King, with the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces. The event, Sheikh Hazza said, reflects the deep historical and brotherly relations between the UAE and Morocco and their two brotherly peoples under the leadership of President Sheikh Khalifa and King Mohammed.

Sheikh Hazza said that these distinctive relations, which were laid down by the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the late King Hassan II of Morocco, have established deep ties of brotherhood between the two countries through the dissemination of the values of tolerance and love. This, he added, is reflected in the continuous cooperation to organise joint activities and events that provide inspirational insights into the authenticity of the heritage and values of the two brotherly peoples.

He added that the event is an opportunity to explore the deep-rooted Moroccan originality, heritage and culture, passed down through generations to preserve the legacy of the parents and grandparents.